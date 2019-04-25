ITC, LIC objections: Leela hotels sale to Brookfield stalled by Sebi

By Mitali Salian The Securities and Exchange Board of India has advised Hotel Leelaventure not to act on the proposed sale of the company\u2019s properties to Brookfield. The directive followed a complaint from minority shareholders ITC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and comes within hours of ITC\u2019s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal against Hotel Leelaventure, alleging \u201coppression and mismanagement\u201d of minority shareholders. ITC has a 7.92% stake in Hotel Leelaventure, while LIC holds 2.36% through its LIC of India Future Plus Growth Fund. ITC has sought a waiver of the clause that requires a shareholder to have a minimum 10% shareholding to be eligible to file a case under Section 241 of the Companies Act. The conversion of a loan into a 26% stake by JM Financial ARC had resulted in ITC\u2019s stake being diluted to below 10% from 11.78%. As gleaned from the Sebi letter to Hotel Leelaventure, the regulator had already sought comments from the company on the alleged violation of provisions pertaining to related-party transactions. ITC has objected to the Brookfield transaction, alleging it would leave Hotel Leelaventure a mere shell with only liabilities while allowing promoters to benefit, leaving minority shareholders holding worthless shares with no underlying business or assets. It also noted that JM Financial ARC and the promoters of Hotel Leelaventure were \u201crelated parties\u201d since the former holds a 26% stake in the company. Also read:\u00a0Reliance Industries, HDFC twins help Sensex to reclaim 39,000; key factors behind 490-point rally Hotel Leelaventure had said, in an exchange notice dated March 18, it had entered into a binding agreement with a Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield) sponsored private real estate fund to sell by way of slump sale four hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and the property that it owns in Agra. The proposed transaction would also involve transferring the Leela brand by the promoters to Brookfield for all hospitality businesses. The release pegged the total transaction value at Rs 3,950 crore. It also mentioned a consideration of Rs 300 crore for intellectual property owned by the promoters and their affiliates and for provision of business expansion services to Brookfield. The Sebi directive noted: \u201cYou may note that representations\/allegations against HLVL, as received by Sebi in relation to the issue, concerns the interest of the investors in securities market. The allegations may attract violation of Regulations 4 and 23 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (\u201cLODR Regulations\u201d) and other provisions of securities laws,\u201d the regulator informed Hotel Leelaventure in a letter dated Tuesday. The letter further stated, \u201cWhile these representations are being examined by Sebi, in view of the paucity of time involved and in the interest of investors in securities, you are advised to ensure that none of the transactions proposed in the PBN dated March 18, 2019, are acted upon till further directions from Sebi.\u201d At the first hearing on ITC's petition, the NCLT Mumbai bench issued notices to respondents\u2014Hotel Leelaventure, JM Financial ARC, promoters, directors and other respondents. The respondents have been given three weeks to file a reply while petitioner ITC was granted another two weeks thereafter to file its rejoinder. In its petition filed on Tuesday under Section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013, ITC noted that JM Financial ARC and the promoters had not been not identified as \u201crelated parties\u201d although JM ARC holds a stake of 26% in Hotel Leela, following conversion of a part of its loan amounting to about Rs 275 crore in September 2017. Referring to the proposed sale of several properties of Hotel Leelaventure, the ITC petition observed that as one composite transaction involving transfer of undertakings by Hotel Leelaventure and transfer of properties by the promoters, all to the same buyer, and the two limbs of the transaction being interconnected, by no stretch can it be argued that promoters are not interested in the transaction. The ITC petition seeks cancellation of this conversion, along with appointment of an administrator to conduct and manage the affairs of Hotel Leelaventure and removal of promoter and chairman and managing director Vivek Nair, co-chairman and MD Dinesh Nair, directors Vinay Kapadia, Vijay Sharma and Saija Nair from the board of directors of Hotel Leelaventure Meanwhile, Brookfield's advocate added that they would file an intervention application so as to be made party to the case, while the other respondents indicated that maintainability of the petition is to be decided first before the merits of the case can be looked into.The NCLT adjourned the matter to June 18.