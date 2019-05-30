Sebi slaps Rs 30-lakh penalty on Kelvin Fincap, 3 promoters for violating market norms

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 6:44:16 PM

Markets regulator Sebi Thursday levied a total penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Kelvin Fincap and its three former promoters for violating listing agreement norms as well as provisions of insider trading regulations.

Sebi said that though the promoters made required disclosure to the company within the stipulated time period, they failed to make the same disclosure to the stock exchange.

Markets regulator Sebi Thursday levied a total penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Kelvin Fincap and its three former promoters for violating listing agreement norms as well as provisions of insider trading regulations. The promoters facing penalty are Keyur M Shah, Keyur M Shah (HUF) and Kavita K Shah. Sebi during investigation between November 2011 and May 2014 found that the promoters of the firm had transferred their shares through off-market transactions to certain entities which led to change in promoter shareholding of Kelvin Fincap.

Consequent to the transfer of shares, promoters were required to make disclosures regarding change in their shareholding to the company and the BSE, as required under the provisions of the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. Sebi said that though the promoters made required disclosure to the company within the stipulated time period, they failed to make the same disclosure to the stock exchange.

Therefore, a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each was imposed on the former promoters. Besides, in a separate order, Sebi said Kelvin Fincap Ltd, even after receiving the information regarding change in the shareholding of the promoters, failed to make requisite disclosure to the stock change and thus violated provisions of PIT norms.

Further, the firm also failed to disclose the change in the shareholding due to transfer of shares by the promoters, in the filing for the quarter ended June 2012, in violation of listing agreement and the SCRA (Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act) norms. Subsequently, a total penalty of Rs 15 lakh was imposed on Kelvin Finacap Ltd, formerly known as Dahyabhai Sons Ltd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi slaps Rs 30-lakh penalty on Kelvin Fincap, 3 promoters for violating market norms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition