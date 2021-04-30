  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi slaps Rs 1.05 cr fine on Xion Gems & Jewellers for fraudulent trading activities

By: |
April 30, 2021 7:19 PM

This pattern of trades continued for six days. Hence, it can be said that it was repetitive in nature, Sebi said.

The regulator had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on the BSE for the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015.The regulator had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on the BSE for the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015.

Sebi on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore on Xion Gems & Jewellers Pvt Ltd for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

The regulator had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on the BSE for the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015.

Related News

It was found that Xion had executed non-genuine trades in 682 contracts, wherein it executed total 1,646 non-genuine trades, that resulted in artificial volumes of total 71,645,000 units.

These non-genuine trades executed by Xion in the contracts had significant differential in buy rates and sell rates considering that the trades were reversed on same day and with the same counterparty, the regulator said in an order.

This pattern of trades continued for six days. Hence, it can be said that it was repetitive in nature, Sebi said.

Therefore, the entity had indulged in execution of reversal trades in stock options with same entities on the same day, which are non-genuine in nature and had created false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volumes, it added.

By indulging in such activities, the entity had violated the provision of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

Through four separate orders passed on Friday, the regulator levied a total penalty of Rs 23.2 lakh on two individuals and two entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in illiquid stock options on the BSE.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh each has been slapped on Sandeep Chhabra and Sanjay Chhabra.

Besides, a penalty of Rs 7.8 lakh and Rs 5.4 lakh has been imposed on OPG Securities Pvt Ltd and Tulshyan Metals Pvt Ltd, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi slaps Rs 1.05 cr fine on Xion Gems & Jewellers for fraudulent trading activities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex tumbles 984 pts, Bank Nifty falls over 2.5% as bears roar back into action; here’s what analysts say
2How stock brokers are redefining trading for millennials using technology
3Wall Street inches closer to pre-covid normal; is it now time to ditch the stay-at-home trade?