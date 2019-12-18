SEBI revamps advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund

Published: December 18, 2019 3:36:31 PM

The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the market regulator or any other agency for utilisation of IPEF.

sebi, ipef, investors educationIn 2013, SEBI had set up a committee to find out ways and means to best utilise the investor protection and education fund.

Market regulator Sebi has revamped its advisory committee that provides suggestions on issues related to investor education and protection activities. The eight-member committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) is headed by Abraham Koshy, former professor of IIM-Ahmedabad, according to information available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the market regulator or any other agency for utilisation of IPEF. Other members of the panel include — N L Bhatia, President Emeritus, Investor Education and Welfare Association; A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; M G Parameswaran, founder of brand-building.com, Ramesh Narayan, founder of Canco.

The committee also comprises three Sebi officials — executive directors Nagendraa Parakh and V S Sundaresan — and chief general manager N Hariharan. In 2013, the regulator had set up a committee to find out ways and means to best utilise the investor protection and education fund.

