  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi revamps advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund

In 2013, the regulator had set up a committee to find out ways and means to best utilise the investor protection and education fund.

Written by PTI
The panel was earlier headed by Abraham Koshy, former professor of IIM-Ahmedabad.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF).

The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the markets regulator, or through any other agency, for utilisation of the Sebi Investor Protection and Education Fund.

The eight-member committee will now be chaired by G Mahalingam, former Whole Time Member of Sebi, according to the latest update with the markets watchdog.

The panel was earlier headed by Abraham Koshy, former professor of IIM-Ahmedabad.

Rejigging its committee, Sebi has listed Vijay Kumar Venkataraman, chief-trade services at Nurture.farm and former MD and CEO of NCDEX; and Mrin Agarwal, founder of Finsafe India among the new inductees.

A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and M G Parameswaran, founder of brand-building.com, will continue as a member of the committee.

The committee also comprises three Sebi officials — executive director GP Garg and chief general managers N Hariharan and Jayanta Jash.

In 2013, the regulator had set up a committee to find out ways and means to best utilise the investor protection and education fund.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.