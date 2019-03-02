SEBI restricts exemption from open offers to banks, financial institutions

Such exemptions will not be available for acquisition of shares by persons other than aforesaid lenders by way of allotment by the target company or purchase from lenders, SEBI said.
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday said open offer requirements for corporate debt restructuring will now be restricted to scheduled commercial banks and all-India financial institutions. The SEBI said that restricting exemptions from open offers is prescribed through a resolution plan approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Indian Express reported.
“Such exemptions will not be available for acquisition of shares by persons other than aforesaid lenders by way of allotment by the target company or purchase from lenders,” SEBI said in a statement following its board meeting on Friday.
The revised measure is likely to help loan resolution cases, for instance, Rs 2,500-crore resolution plan for the beleaguered carrier Jet Airways, where banks may be looking at converting their debt into equity.
The SEBI also revised norms for investors investing startups to get accredited. Investors with a demat account will now have to apply to the stock exchanges or depositories for the accredited investors (AI) status for SEBI’s Innovators Growth Platform (IGP).
The regulator had renamed its Institutional Trading Platform as IGP in December 2018 along with measures introduced to boost startup listing. SEBI had launched the trading platform in 2015 to facilitate listings of startups in sectors including e-commerce, data analytics, biotechnology etc. However, it failed to attract startups to list themselves.
The SEBI would reportedly notify the process details for AI status later.
