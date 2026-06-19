Markets regulator SEBI on Friday approved the re-introduction of share buybacks through stock exchanges, effective August 1, limiting the duration to 66 working days and allowing trades in the regular market ⁠without ​a dedicated buyback window.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also approved safeguards such as requiring promoter shares to be locked in during buybacks ​and ​prohibiting transactions that would breach the ⁠minimum 25% public float requirement.

Companies would still be required to deploy ‌at least 40% of the earmarked buyback amount in the first half of the offer period, the regulator added.

SEBI approved additional measures including the voluntary adoption of a stricter code of conduct for senior ⁠officials, requiring them ⁠to either liquidate or freeze their equity holdings on joining and refrain ⁠from ‌trading while in office.

The move ​comes after the regulator ‌reviewed its rules following conflict-of-interest allegations by the now-closed Hindenburg Research against former chief ‌Madhabi Puri ​Buch over links ​to ​the Adani group, which was under investigation.

Buch and the Adani group ​denied the allegations.

SEBI also approved ⁠allowing mutual funds to use intraday borrowing, expanding the scope of such facilities and positioning them ‌as ⁠a wider cash management tool for fund houses.