In a bid to attract foreign investors and anchor retail investors within domestic equity markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recommended the removal of the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on foreign investors, as per a source-based report by Reuters. The suggestion has been made to retain FIIs as India aims to revive its subdued equity markets, the Reuters report added.

Just to remind our readers, this is a source-based report by Reuters, and there is no official confirmation of this. FinancialExpress.com will update with all the latest information as soon as there is an update.

Sources cited by Reuters also said that India’s market regulator has recommended tax relief for domestic mutual fund investors, proposing they be exempted from LTCG if they are selling existing securities to invest in new ones.

“The proposals are aimed at reducing the upfront tax burden on foreign investors,” one of the two sources cited by Reuters said. These officials declined to be named, and the email queries sent to SEBI and the Ministry of Finance have not been answered yet.

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LTCG cut proposed to lift currency and attract FIIs

Over the past two years, Indian stock markets have underperformed as compared to their peers, and even slipped towards the 7th spot earlier this year due to massive outflow of foreign equities.

So far this year, FPIs have withdrawn Rs 2.95 lakh crore from domestic equity markets, surpassing their previous year’s cumulative outflow of Rs 1.66 lakh crore. The outflow has primarily been driven by geopolitical uncertainties, which have increased global oil prices, and mounted inflationary pressures.

As per the Reuters report, the proposal for tax relief comes as SEBI held meetings with overseas investors, who have continuously suggested a change in tax reforms. The regulator has said transaction costs associated with investing in Indian equities are among the highest across jurisdictions

Securities held for more than one year are levied with LTCG of 12.5% and a short-term capital gains tax of 20%. Additionally, investors pay securities transaction taxes on trades and withholding taxes on dividends.

Tax exemption for domestic mutual funds

Over the past two years, NSE’s benchmark index, Nifty 50, has declined around 4.8%, while the MSCI emerging market index is up 40%. Domestic mutual funds have been a common way for retail investors to save.

According to Morningstar data cited in the Reuters report, average returns from domestic mutual funds investing in large-cap stocks have declined 1.6%. India’s market regulator has suggested that switching one mutual fund scheme to another should not be treated as a taxable sale, provided that the units have been held for more than one year, the sources cited in the report said. The proposal has been made to encourage investors to retain retail investors in domestic mutual funds.

Currently, domestic mutual funds hold Rs 82.6 trillion in assets under management, with an average of Rs 30 billion being poured each month through monthly investment schemes.

(With agency input from Reuters)