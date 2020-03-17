Sebi proposes relaxation from delisting norms for listed firms’ merger with listed parent

The listed subsidiary shall become an unlisted wholly owned subsidiary of the parent listed entity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday issued a consultation paper on amendment to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, for Schemes of Arrangement”.

Sebi proposed exemption of listed companies from following the delisting regulations in case of merger with a listed parent company, if the shareholders of the subsidiary are offered shares of the listed parent company.

Under the new proposal, the listed parent entity shall integrate the business of the listed subsidiary with that of its own by providing a share swap to all shareholders of the listed subsidiary through a scheme of arrangement. The listed subsidiary shall become an unlisted wholly owned subsidiary of the parent listed entity.

As per the existing delisting regulations, the listed subsidiary desirous of getting delisted would be required to follow the delisting norms in terms of the delisting regulations, which include reverse book building process. “However, in the proposed scenario, the listed subsidiary would be delisted without following the delisting regulations. The shareholders of the listed subsidiary company will be offered shares of the listed parent company and the listed subsidiary will continue to exist, albeit as a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company,” said Sebi.

In order to safeguard the proposal, Sebi has said that exemption from delisting regulations, shall be confined to only a scheme of arrangement between a listed subsidiary and its listed parent.