Sebi permits FPIs to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives market

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors to participate in the exchange-traded commodity derivatives market.

Written by PTI
At its board meeting, the watchdog also cleared amendments to regulations governing mutual funds and portfolio managers.
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors to participate in the exchange-traded commodity derivatives market.

According to a statement, the board has approved Sebi Annual Report: 2021-22. The report will be submitted to the central government.

