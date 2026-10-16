The newly implemented CAS had led to significant volatility and chaos in the closing trade. As a result, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised the rules for the Closing Auction Session (CAS), including the calculation of reference prices and the timing of the auction.

According to Jefferies’ October 15 report, the changes should reduce volatility around expiry days and could benefit brokers more than stock exchanges.

The global investment bank has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Groww, pointing to the potential gains from a more stable trading environment.

Why could brokers benefit more, and what exactly is changing? Let’s take a look –

Why Jefferies sees brokers gaining more

The key change concerns how settlement prices for index derivatives are calculated on expiry days. SEBI has decided to use the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of constituent stocks during the continuous trading session, with the revised framework taking effect on December 7, 2026.

Jefferies believes the change should reduce sharp price swings around the Closing Auction Session. That could help brokers, whose order activity has remained below pre-CAS levels following the introduction of the mechanism.

Jefferies noted, “CAS: SEBI Removes Uncertainty; Bigger +ve for Brokers vs Exchanges”.

However, the benefit may not be equally strong for exchanges. According to Jefferies, premium turnover on exchanges has already returned to pre-CAS levels, which could limit the scope for further earnings gains from the changes.

The report reiterates a ‘Buy’ rating on Groww. Investors will need to track how trading activity and market behaviour evolve as the revised framework comes into effect.

What is changing in the closing auction?

SEBI has revised the Closing Auction Session (CAS) timings and reference-price calculation rules, with most changes taking effect on December 7, 2026. Here’s a look at the key changes.

Stage or rule Revised framework CAS timings 3:30 pm to 3:40 pm Reference-price and transition phase 3:30 pm to 3:31 pm Limit and market orders Accepted from 3:31 pm to 3:36 pm Limit orders only Accepted from 3:36 pm to 3:40 pm Order-entry closure At a randomly determined time between 3:38 pm and 3:40 pm Reference price VWAP of trades during the final 15 minutes of continuous trading, from 3:15 pm to 3:30 pm If no trades take place in the final 15 minutes Last traded price for the day If the security has not traded during the day Previous session’s closing price, adjusted for corporate actions where applicable

Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, “SEBI’s latest decision is a constructive step towards balancing efficient closing-price discovery with stability in derivatives settlement. Retaining the 30-minute VWAP methodology addresses a key concern around expiry-day pricing, while shortening the Closing Auction Session to 10 minutes should make the closing process more streamlined. The revised reference-price calculation and clearer order-transition rules further refine the framework.”

What investors should watch

The revised framework will also bring a change in derivatives trading hours, with a different cut-off for index contracts on expiry days. While index derivatives will trade until 3:45 pm on regular days, contracts expiring that day will stop trading at 3:30 pm. Stock derivatives, however, will continue trading until 3:45 pm, even on expiry days.

ALSO READ SEBI on CAS: Regulator restores old settlement price formula for expiry day derivatives

The changes follow the introduction of the cash-market Closing Auction Session (CAS) on August 3, 2026. Most of the new rules will take effect on December 7, 2026, while the revised rules for iceberg orders will come into force on February 8, 2027.

For investors tracking the brokerage sector, the key question is whether lower expiry-day volatility will translate into a sustained improvement in broker activity. Jefferies sees brokers as better placed than exchanges to benefit from the changes, but the actual earnings impact will depend on how trading volumes and market behaviour develop.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.