  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of 11 entities to recover

By: |
November 10, 2020 5:41 PM

The fines were imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2018 and 2020 for violating provisions of securities market norms.

The pending dues -- Rs 1.3 crore-- include the initial fine amount, interest and recovery cost.The pending dues -- Rs 1.3 crore-- include the initial fine amount, interest and recovery cost.

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as share and mutual fund holdings of 11 entities to recover dues totalling over Rs 1 crore.

These defaulters are –Minesh Devendra Shah, Saraf Equity Services, Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Shreenath Finstock, Gedalia Multitrading, Rushabh Jitendra Shah, Bhavin Sureshbhai Thakkar, Bipin Jayant Thakker, Bharat Shantilal Thakkar, Hemant Madhusudan Sheth and Kiran Madhusudan Sheth.

Related News

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against these 11 entities after they failed to pay the fines imposed on them.

The fines were imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2018 and 2020 for violating provisions of securities market norms.

The pending dues — Rs 1.3 crore– include the initial fine amount, interest and recovery cost.

In 11 separate attachment notices issued during 2-10, Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of these 11 defaulters. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulters.

The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulters may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and “realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi orders attachment of bank demat MF accounts of 11 entities to recover
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi forms expert group to review norms related to share-based staff benefit, issue of sweat equity
2Vaccine news takes a toll on Zoom, other work-from-home stocks; FAANG shares fall, Netflix slips 8%
3Sensex, Nifty gain for seventh day straight; here’s what experts make of today’s market movement