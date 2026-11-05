The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced the modalities for implementing the framework for Accredited Investors to streamline participation in the securities market. The framework follows the amendment to the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, which were amended and notified on October 15, 2026.

Accredited Investors are investors who meet prescribed financial and other eligibility criteria and are given greater flexibility to participate in certain investment products.

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Manager-Led Accreditation

In a circular, SEBI noted that a Manager may determine and record an investor’s accredited status during onboarding or during the tenure of a scheme, provided the investor meets the eligibility criteria under the AIF Regulations and this circular.

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The statement defines a “Manager” as:

The manager of an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF),

The asset management company of a Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) (as defined under SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026), or

A portfolio manager (as defined under SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026).

An accreditation determined by a Manager will be recognized across Managers within the same Group for AIFs, SIFs, and portfolio management services (PMS) for a validity period of three years from the date of accreditation. However, an Investment Adviser (IA) or Research Analyst (RA) cannot independently determine accredited status, though they may rely on a valid determination made by a Manager within their Group.

The Manager must record the accreditation status of an investor and confirm it in writing, specifying the date of accreditation and the period of validity.

Manager-led accreditation is an additional and optional route. The Accreditation Agency route remains available. When an investor presents a valid certificate of accreditation from a recognized Accreditation Agency, the Manager shall rely on it and not perform a fresh determination during its validity.

Validity of Accreditation

New Onboarding: Accreditation must be determined afresh each time an investor is onboarded by a Manager outside the same Group.

Accreditation must be determined afresh each time an investor is onboarded by a Manager outside the same Group. Agency Certificates: A certificate of accreditation issued by a recognized Accreditation Agency is valid for three years from the date of issuance.

A certificate of accreditation issued by a recognized Accreditation Agency is valid for from the date of issuance. Scheme Tenure: An investor recognized as an Accredited Investor at onboarding continues to hold that status for the remaining life of that specific scheme.

An investor recognized as an Accredited Investor at onboarding continues to hold that status for the remaining life of that specific scheme. Existing Certificates: Certificates issued before the applicability date of this circular remain valid for their unexpired duration.

Market Exposure Criteria

The minimum qualifying securities market exposure is set at:

INR 5 crore: Individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), family trusts, or sole proprietorships.

Individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), family trusts, or sole proprietorships. INR 20 crore: Body corporates or trusts (other than family trusts).

Eligible Securities Market Exposure Includes:

Securities held in dematerialized form. Mutual fund investments held through mutual fund folios. Unlisted securities held in dematerialized form. Investments in overseas securities markets. Investments under the National Pension System (NPS).

Valuation Methods:

Dematerialized Securities: Evaluated using the value reflected in the electronic Consolidated Account Statement (eCAS) as of the statement date.

Evaluated using the value reflected in the electronic Consolidated Account Statement (eCAS) as of the statement date. Unlisted & Overseas Securities: For items not valued in the eCAS statement, the applicant must furnish a valuation certificate from a practicing Chartered Accountant (CA) detailing the nature of the securities, valuation date, and value.

Eligibility Verification

The Manager or Accreditation Agency, as applicable, shall verify that the applicant meets the eligibility criteria specified under Regulation 2(1)(ab) of the AIF Regulations based on income, net worth, or securities market exposure.