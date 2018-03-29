Sebi moves ahead to curb speculation in derivatives, streamline algo trading

The Securities & Exchange Board of India at its board meeting on Wednesday approved a slew of measures having far reaching implications for the market and listed entities. (Reuters)

The Securities & Exchange Board of India at its board meeting on Wednesday approved a slew of measures having far reaching implications for the market and listed entities. While its decision on the recommendations of the Kotak Committee on Corporate governance was on top of the agenda, the other big move relates to the settlement of derivative transactions. In order to align the cash and derivative segments of the equity markets, the market regulator has proposed to move “in a phased and calibrated manner” to physical settlement of all contracts — presently all derivative transactions are settled in cash with those on the losing side paying up and those gaining receiving their due in cash. The move is expected to give a fillip to the securities lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM) by generating the demand and enabling those with large passive holdings to earn additional income on them. The criteria for eligibility of securities in the derivatives segment has also been “strengthened” with the market wide position limit and median quarter-sigma order size being revised upward to Rs 500 crore and Rs 25 lakh from the current level of Rs 300 crore and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

In addition, a criterion of average daily ‘deliverable’ value in the cash market of Rs 10 crore has also been introduced. These criteria need to be met for a continuous period of six months. For starters, securities already in the derivative segment will see their contracts settled physically if they don’t meet the criteria. Failure to meet the above criteria within a year or any of them within three months will see them exit the derivative segment. Stocks that presently meet the above criteria will continue to be cash settled unless they slip on any of the criteria for a period of three months, in which case their contracts too will be physically settled. Another, and perhaps more far reaching, move to curb speculation by individuals is the introduction of a framework to limit their exposures (in the cash and derivatives segments) on the basis of a computation based on their disclosed income as per their Income Tax Return (ITR) over a period of time.

While the intent of the regulator may be to restrain individuals from speculating beyond their means, it may also put pressure on investors to either curtail trading or improve disclosures. In a complementary move to urge investors to take the mutual route for savings, the regulator reduced the maximum permitted daily additional expense limit to 0.05% of the net assets of the scheme from 0.20% earlier. The move would lead to a contraction of expenses allocable to a scheme thereby improving investor returns. In a cost saving for the mutual fund houses, though, Sebi has done away with the need to publish NAVs and sale and repurchase prices in newspapers as well as the delivering of physical annual report copies and other scheme updates to unit-holders. All this information will now be made available on the websites of AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India) and the mutual fund houses.

The other focus during the meeting on Wednesday was the algorithmic trading framework and the regulator decided to streamline the segment: it allowed for members to operate from the co-location facility (as this would reduce costs); provided for dissemination of tick-by-tick data to all trading members; tightened the criteria under the order-to-trade-ratio which will now apply a penalty for orders at plus/minus 0.75% of the last traded prices, against plus/minus 1% earlier and extended its applicability to the cash segment; called for a unique identifier for each algorithm; enhanced disclosures on latency by exchanges.

The regulator also made norms more stringent for errant listed companies and allowed stock exchanges to impose fines for non-compliance with the new rules. It also empowered the stock exchanges to freeze shareholdings of promoters in non-compliant entities (as well as their holding in other securities) and to suspend their listing.