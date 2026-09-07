The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday removed the requirement for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing only in government securities through the general route to furnish investor group details. The move is aimed at providing greater ease of investment to foreign investors.

The regulator had already removed the requirement for FPIs investing in government securities through the fully accessible route (FAR) and extended the same for infusion through the general route on Monday.

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Sebi said the requirement had become irrelevant following the Reserve Bank of India withdrawing the provision in June 2026, and asked relevant market participants to accordingly make changes in their systems.

“FPIs investing only in government securities shall not be required to furnish investor group details,” Sebi said. This will come into force with immediate effect.