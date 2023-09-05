Sebi issues template for info sharing by credit rating agencies to debenture trustees

Credit rating agencies will have to submit their disclosures to the debenture trustees in a specified format for easier accessibility and analysis of the data submitted by them, according to Sebi.

Under Sebi norms, credit rating agencies (CRAs) have to share certain information with Debenture Trustees (Dts).

“Due to the large quantum of information submitted daily by CRAs to DTs, as well as short timelines mandated for disclosure of this information by DTs, it is essential that the data shared by CRAs be structured and submitted in a specified format for easier accessibility and analysis of the submitted data,” the regulator said in a circular on Monday.

In this regard, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with an Excel template.

“CRAs shall use the same template for their daily submissions of rating revisions to DTs,” as per the circular, which will be effective from October 1.

Further, CRAs should report on their compliance with the circular, as ratified by their respective board of directors, to Sebi within one quarter from the date of applicability of the circular.