SEBI issues SOP for handling outages

By Siddhant Mishra

Sebi has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the exchanges to handle outages in the cash market and equity derivatives segment. The regulator, in a circular, has directed the exchanges to communicate to Sebi immediately upon occurrence of an outage, and to intimate market participants, trading members, and other market infrastructure institutions not later than 15 minutes from the occurrence.

The affected exchange shall also issue updates regarding the ongoing outage every 45 minutes from the initial intimation, until the normalcy is restored. Extension of trading hours, if applicable, shall be mentioned in the intimation.

The regulator said informing market participants about disruption to trade, due to any technical reason or otherwise, and the extension of trading hours were of paramount importance to provide an opportunity for smooth closure of intraday positions.

Sebi defines an outage as the stoppage of continuous trading, either suo moto by the exchange or by virtue of reasons beyond the control of an exchange.

In the event of disruption to trading in one or more market segments of an exchange, trading in unaffected segments shall continue, and all other unaffected exchanges shall continue to trade in all of their market segments.

.

Sebi on Monday clarified that all payment mechanisms provided by banks and payment aggregators authorised by the RBI to be used for settlement of trades executed on the request for quote or RFQ platform. This was in response to a clarification sought by the stock exchanges and market participants as to whether payment mechanisms other than ‘real-time gross settlement’ or RTGS, could be used for settlement.



At present, exchanges use the RTGS channel as the mode of settlement for trades executed on the RFQ platform, as regards listed corporate bonds, commercial papers, and securitised debt instruments, the circular said.