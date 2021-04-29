  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi issues new disclosure framework for mutual funds to cut information overload on investors

By: |
April 29, 2021 8:49 PM

According to the regulator, mutual funds will have to "disclose risk-o-meter of the scheme and benchmark while disclosing the performance of scheme vis-a-vis benchmark".

Sebi issues new disclosure framework for mutual funds to cut information overload on investors

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said mutual funds will have to make a disclosure about scheme risk-o-meter, performance and portfolio details to investors only for the particular plans in which they have invested.

This is aimed at enhancing the quality of disclosure with respect to risk and performance and portfolio of the schemes without creating information overload on the investor, Sebi said in a circular.

Related News

The new framework will be applicable with effect from June 1, 2021.

According to the regulator, mutual funds will have to “disclose risk-o-meter of the scheme and benchmark while disclosing the performance of scheme vis-a-vis benchmark”.

They need to send the details of the scheme portfolio while communicating the fortnightly, monthly and half-yearly statement of the scheme portfolio via email.

The disclosures need to be made to the investor only for the schemes in which the unitholders are invested as on the date on which the disclosures are stipulated, Sebi said.

In October 2020, Sebi revamped the product labelling on mutual fund schemes under the risk-o-meter by introducing the “very high risk” category to warn investors.

This was in addition to the existing five categories to measure risks – low, low to moderate, moderate, moderately high, and high.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Mutual FundsSebi
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi issues new disclosure framework for mutual funds to cut information overload on investors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1F&O expiry: Sensex falls 610 pts from day’s high, Nifty ends flat; here’s what technical charts say
2Wealth managers need to provide investment advice aligned with clients risk tolerance: Sebi
3No time to turn defensive on Wall Street; Morgan Stanley says there’s more steam in cyclical trades