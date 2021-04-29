Sebi issues new disclosure framework for mutual funds to cut information overload on investors

According to the regulator, mutual funds will have to "disclose risk-o-meter of the scheme and benchmark while disclosing the performance of scheme vis-a-vis benchmark".
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said mutual funds will have to make a disclosure about scheme risk-o-meter, performance and portfolio details to investors only for the particular plans in which they have invested.
This is aimed at enhancing the quality of disclosure with respect to risk and performance and portfolio of the schemes without creating information overload on the investor, Sebi said in a circular.