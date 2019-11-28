Sebi issues guidelines for pref issue, institutional placements by listed REITs

Sebi said a listed REIT can make a preferential issue of units or an institutional placements provided the issuance has the minimum listing period of 12 months.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday issued guidelines for preferential issue of units and institutional placements of units by listed real estate investment trusts (REITs). Sebi said a listed REIT can make a preferential issue of units or an institutional placements provided the issuance has the minimum listing period of 12 months.

Sebi also said listed REITs can make a preferential issue of units or institutional placements if a resolution of existing unit holders approving the issue of units in accordance with Regulation 22(6) of the REIT Regulations is passed. REITs shall not make any subsequent institutional placement till expiry of six months from the date of the prior institutional placement made pursuant to one or more special resolutions.

REITs, which primarily invest in completed, income-yielding real estate assets, are similar to mutual funds, and can be listed and traded on the stock exchanges. There are multiple advantages of REITs for both investors as well as developers or private equity (PEs). For investors, REITs offer steady returns, capital appreciation opportunity and low ticket size of investment. For developers, it can help them to monetise the portfolio of operational assets and unlock capital and deleverage balance sheets.

Any offer or allotment through private placement shall not be made to more than 200 investors (excluding institutional investors) in a financial year. “The REIT shall file an allotment report with Sebi within seven days of allotment of the units providing details of allottees and allotment made. Placement document, if applicable, shall also be filed with the board along with the allotment report,”said the Sebi circular.

In terms of pricing of units, Sebi said where the units of the REITs are frequently traded, the institutional placement shall be made at a price not less than the average of the weekly high and low of the closing prices of the units of the same class quoted on the stock exchange during the two weeks preceding the relevant date. In case of units which are not frequently traded, the price determined by REITs shall take into account the net asset value of REITs based on a full valuation of all existing REIT assets conducted in terms of REIT regulations.