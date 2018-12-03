Sebi issues cybersecurity framework for brokers, depositories

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 8:54 PM

As per the regulator, cybersecurity framework includes measures, tools and processes that are intended to prevent cyber-attacks and improve cyber resilience.

In case of deviations from the suggested framework, reasons for such deviations, technical or otherwise, should be provided in the policy document.

Regulator Sebi Monday put in place a stricter cybersecurity framework for stock brokers and depository participants amid concerns over possible data breaches.

With the new norms, to be effective from April 2019, stock brokers and depository participants would be required to define the responsibilities of individuals, including outsourced staff, who have privileged access to the networks.

Besides, the watchdog has said that no person should have any intrinsic right to access confidential data by virtue of their rank or position.

In a circular, Sebi said that rapid technological developments in securities market have highlighted the need for maintaining robust cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework to protect the integrity of data and guard against breaches of privacy.

As per the regulator, cybersecurity framework includes measures, tools and processes that are intended to prevent cyber-attacks and improve cyber resilience.

Cyber resilience is an organisation’s ability to prepare and respond to such attacks and to continue operation during and recover from cyberattacks.

Since stock brokers and depository participants perform significant functions in providing services to holders of securities, it is desirable that these entities have robust cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework in order to provide essential facilities and perform systemically critical functions relating to securities market, it added.

Accordingly, Sebi has asked brokers and depository participants to formulate a comprehensive cybersecurity and cyber resilience policy document encompassing the framework.

The policy document should be approved by the board or proprietor of the broker and depository participants.

In case of deviations from the suggested framework, reasons for such deviations, technical or otherwise, should be provided in the policy document.

Brokers and depository participants will have to define responsibilities of its employees, outsourced staff, and employees of vendors, members and other entities, who may have privileged access to the networks. Further, such staff should also be subject to stringent supervision, monitoring and access restrictions.

They need to establish a reporting procedure to facilitate communication of unusual activities and events to the designated officer in a timely manner.

“No person by virtue of rank or position should have any intrinsic right to access confidential data, applications, system resources or facilities,” the regulator noted.

In case applications are offered to customers over the internet by market infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) such as NSE’s NOW and BSE’s BEST among others, the responsibility of ensuring cyber resilience on those applications reside with the MIIs and not with the broker or depository participant.

The cyber security policy of brokers trading through application programming interface (APIs) based terminal should consider the principles prescribed by National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), Government of India.

Sebi said that alerts generated from monitoring and detection systems need to be suitably investigated in order to determine activities that are to be performed to prevent expansion of such incident of cyber attack or breach, mitigate its effect and eradicate the incident.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi issues cybersecurity framework for brokers, depositories
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition