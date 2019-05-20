Sebi imposes Rs 60 lakh fine on 9 entities for fraudulent trading practices

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 4:20:54 PM

Out of the nine entities, Henal C Patel, Dantara Amish Vijaykumar and Henal Hemantbhai Shah have been fined Rs 10 lakh each while others including Dhanlaxmi Lease Finance have been fined Rs 5 lakh each.

Sebi, fine, 9 entities, fraudulent trading practices, Dhanlaxmi Lease Finance, market news, share marketSebi imposes Rs 60 lakh fine on 9 entities for fraudulent trading practices

Market regulator Sebi has slapped a total penalty of Rs 60 lakh on nine entities for indulging in manipulative trading in the scrip of Exdon Trading Company Ltd. Out of the nine entities, Henal C Patel, Dantara Amish Vijaykumar and Henal Hemantbhai Shah have been fined Rs 10 lakh each while others including Dhanlaxmi Lease Finance have been fined Rs 5 lakh each. These nine entities are the noticees.
Sebi conducted an investigation into the trading of the scrip of Exdon between May 2013 and March 2015, and found that the entities were connected to each other.

Read Also| FSSAI allows small organic growers to sell produce without certification till 2020

“The notices were instrumental in establishing a price higher than the last traded price and thus contributed to increased scrip price with each of their trades. Such trades would lead to an artificial rise in the price of the scrip and the same would misguide the general public,” Sebi said in an order dated May 17.

Trades of the entities contributed to manipulation in the scrip price and created a misleading appearance of trading and thereby contravened provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi imposes Rs 60 lakh fine on 9 entities for fraudulent trading practices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition