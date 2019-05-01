SEBI imposes Rs 36 lakh fine on 7 companies; here’s why

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 7:16:35 PM

SEBI levied a fine of Rs 36 lakh on seven firms on Wednesday for manipulative and fraudulent trade activities in illiquid stock options of BSE.

mutual fund investment strategy during lok sabha election 2019The probe was conducted after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment of the exchange.

SEBI levied a fine of Rs 36 lakh on seven firms on Wednesday for manipulative and fraudulent trade activities in illiquid stock options of BSE. An investigation was carried out into the  trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015 by the market regulator. The probe was conducted after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment of the exchange.

While firms Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd, Shri Balaji Trade, Leela News Network Pvt Ltd, Maa Amba Towers Ltd, Bermaco Energy System and Calendula Teledata were imposed a fine Rs 5 lakh each. Maa Ambe Warehousing Pvt Ltd was fined Rs 6 lakh, SEBI orders revealed.

SEBI observed in the investigation, that of 2.91 lakh trades, that comprised mover 80 per cent of all the trades executed were non-genuine.

Also read: Sebi orders do not affect functioning as an exchange, says NSE

The entities violated PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trading Practices) regulations, SEBI said.

Sebi said “act of noticee was deceitful and misleading to other unsuspecting investors, and amounts to manipulation of volume in these contracts…. noticee created a misleading impression of trading in said stock option contracts in a fraudulent manner.”

On Tuesday, SEBI had barred National Stock Exchange (NSE) from the securities market for 6 months. The regulator also asked NSE to disgorge Rs 625 crore with 12 percent per annum interest in the co-location case.

SEBI also ordered that the exchange couldn’t access the capital market for launching initial public offering (IPO) for six months. The exchange did not exercise due diligence while putting in place TBT (Tick-by-Tick) architecture, SEBI had said in the order. The amount to be collected would be deposited in the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF), SEBI said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. SEBI imposes Rs 36 lakh fine on 7 companies; here’s why
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition