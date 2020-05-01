Sebi gives mutual funds till June 30 to comply with risk framework

On September 20, 2019, Sebi had said that liquid funds would hold at least 20% of its net assets in liquid assets.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday gave mutual funds more time to comply with its new risk management framework for some debt schemes. In March, the market regulator had granted temporary relaxations till May 1 following the spread of Covid-19. This has been further deferred till June 30, after a representation from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Sebi has also delayed timelines for submission of cyber security audit reports to August 31, 2020. The timelines for filing scheme annual reports for the year 2019-20 has also been extended by one month till August 31, 2020,” Sebi said in the circular.

On September 20, 2019, Sebi had said that liquid funds would hold at least 20% of its net assets in liquid assets. For this purpose, ‘liquid assets’ would have to include cash, government securities, T-bills and repo on government securities. This was announced to enhance the risk management framework for liquid and overnight funds. The implementation of this has been deferred to June 30, 2020.

In another circular, also in September last year, the market regulator had announced that all money market and debt securities, including floating rate securities, with a residual maturity of over 30 days would be valued at average of security level prices obtained from valuation agencies. Market participants said that the announcement would give some breather to the debt mutual funds in the midst of dislocations in the debt market.

The Sebi has also extended the revised limits for sector exposure by mutual funds. The regulator had capped sector exposure limit at 20% against 25%. The additional exposure limits provided for housing finance companies in the financial services sector had been capped at 10% against 15%.