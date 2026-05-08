Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) gave the IPO nod to six companies including quick commerce player Zepto and Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks Limited. Zepto had filed a confidential DRHP in December 2025 with the regulator and is expected to raise $1.2 billion, predominantly through primary issuance.

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The final issue size and pricing are yet to be disclosed by the company. The listing is expected to be in the July – September quarter with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Axis Capital, HSBC, JM Financial, IIFL Securities, and Motilal Oswal as the investment bankers. Zepto plans to use the raised capital for expansion, scale up its dark-store infrastructure and achieve profitability.

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Blackstone-backed logistics platform Horizon Industrial Parks Limited had also filed its DRHP in December 2025. The company aims to raise up to Rs 2,600 crore with its public issue to repay/prepay the borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.

Other companies to receive IPO nod include Hotel Polo Towers, agrochemical manufacturer Crystal Crop Protection Limited, medical equipment firm Surgiwear Limited and Bain Capital-backed auto components manufacturer Dhoot Transmission Limited. While Hotel Polo Towers and Crystal Crop Protection Limited have not disclosed their final offer size, Surgiwear Limited and Dhoot Transmission aim to raise Rs 740 crore and Rs 2,258 crore ($250 million) through their issues according to the DRHP filed by the company.