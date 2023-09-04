scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Sebi fines Rs 7 lakh on Shapoorji Pallonji and Company for violating disclosure rules

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on Shapoorji Pallonji and Company for flouting disclosure norms.

Written by PTI
sebi, markets
An examination was carried out by Sebi in order to examine the compliance status of LODR rules by the company. (IE)

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on Shapoorji Pallonji and Company for flouting disclosure norms.

In its order, Sebi found that Shapoorji Pallonji and Company did not take prior approval from the stock exchange for converting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) into a term loan way back in March 2021.

Also, it failed to submit auditor’s certificate on utilization of funds, half yearly certificate on maintenance of asset cover and annual report to the debenture trustee, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its 64-page order passed on Thursday.

Also Read
Also Read

Additionally, the company had not updated certain information on its website as required under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

Those details are pertaining to notice of meeting of the board of directors where financial results would be discussed; financial results; complete copy of the annual report after FY 2019-20; information, report, notices, call letters, circulars, proceedings, concerning NCRPS or NCDs; and all information and reports including compliance reports filed by the listed entity.

By not making such disclosures, the company violated the provisions of LODR rules and accordingly, Sebi imposed a “penalty of Rs 7 lakh on the noticee viz. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd”.

Also Read

The regulator received a letter from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company in July 2021 informing Sebi that it had converted its listed NCDs to term loan on March 31, 2021 in accordance with a One Time Resolution (OTR) plan executed between the company and its lenders.

Following this, an examination was carried out by Sebi in order to examine the compliance status of LODR rules by the company.

More Stories on
Markets
Sebi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 14:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS