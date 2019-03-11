SEBI fines Indus portfolio; here’s why market regulator slapped Rs 25 lakh penalty

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 7:47 PM

"Trades of the noticee were non-genuine and have created false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volume in stock options and, therefore, manipulative and deceptive in nature," Sebi said.

SEBI, SEBI slapped 25 lakh on indus portfolio, illiquid stock options, PFUTP, latest news sebiThe firm had indulged in execution of reversal trades with the same counter parties during the same day at substantial price difference, Sebi noted in an order dated March 8.

Markets watchdog Sebi has levied a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Indus Portfolio for carrying out reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. Sebi conducted a probe between April 2014 and September 2015 after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment on the bourse which led to the creation of artificial volume. The firm had indulged in execution of reversal trades with the same counter parties during the same day at substantial price difference, Sebi noted in an order dated March 8.

Such trades are non-genuine as they are not executed in normal course of trading, lack basic trading rationale, and lead to creation of artificial volume. “Trades of the noticee were non-genuine and have created false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volume in stock options and, therefore, manipulative and deceptive in nature,” Sebi said.

Also read| HDFC Life Insurance says Standard Life to sell 3.4% stake via OFS; key things to know

Further, the regulator said that “the scheme, plan, device and artifice employed by the noticee in this case of executing reversal trades in illiquid stock options contracts at irrational, unrealistic and unreasonable prices, tantamount to fraud on the securities market.”

By doing so, the firm has violated provisions of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms. Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Indus Portfolio.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. SEBI fines Indus portfolio; here’s why market regulator slapped Rs 25 lakh penalty
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition