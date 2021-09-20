  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi fines 8 entities for fraudulent trade in Videocon shares

By: |
September 20, 2021 7:56 PM

The entities are Acuity Merchants Pvt Ltd, Godavari Commercial services Pvt Ltd, Kaberi Goods Pvt Ltd, Invorex Vincom Pvt. Ltd, Coastal Fertilisers Ltd, Akansha Commodities Pvt Ltd, Messrs Agarwal Holdings and Superdeal Fincom Pvt Ltd.

SebiiThe order follows an investigation conducted between April-September 2017. The probe found that these connected entities were trading on NSE and BSE during the investigation period and entered into reversal and synchronized trades.

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday penalised eight entities for fraudulent trading in shares of Videocon Industries Ltd.

The entities are Acuity Merchants Pvt Ltd, Godavari Commercial services Pvt Ltd, Kaberi Goods Pvt Ltd, Invorex Vincom Pvt. Ltd, Coastal Fertilisers Ltd, Akansha Commodities Pvt Ltd, Messrs Agarwal Holdings and Superdeal Fincom Pvt Ltd.

Related News

These are facing a fine of Rs 16 lakh, payable jointly and severally, for violation of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

The order follows an investigation conducted between April-September 2017.

The probe found that these connected entities were trading on NSE and BSE during the investigation period and entered into reversal and synchronized trades.

“By entering into synchronized trades in BSE and NSE, the Noticees had created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip and generated artificial volume in the scrip,” Sebi said.

It further found that they had indulged in reversing their trades among themselves for the purpose of creation of artificial volume and to create false and misleading appearance of trading in the scrip of Videocon, without the intention of change of actual beneficial ownership.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

bseBSE SensexNSENSE NiftySebiVideoconVideocon Industries
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi fines 8 entities for fraudulent trade in Videocon shares
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New IPOs to help add $400 bn to m-cap in three years, India to be the 5th largest market globally: Goldman Sachs
2Listed on BSE SME or NSE Emerge? Here’s what it takes for MSMEs to migrate to mainboard of BSE or NSE
3Monday massacre: Sensex, Nifty nosedive nearly 1% each, are bears back to haunt Dalal Street?