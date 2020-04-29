Sebi extends timelines for unlisted NCDs

Sebi has also allowed the existing unlisted NCDs to be grandfathered till maturity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday extended the timeline for compliance with the maximum limits for investments in unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Market participants say that this move by the regulator will help fund houses with liquidity which holds unlisted NCDs in its portfolio.

The regulator said that based on the request received, the timeline for compliance with the maximum limits for investment in unlisted NCDs as 15% and 10% of the debt portfolio of the scheme is extended to September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

In October last year, Sebi had stated that maximum investments in unlisted NCDs as a percentage of the debt portfolio of the scheme to bring 15% by March 2020 and 10% by June 2020. Later, this March deadline was extended till April end in the light of recent market events pursuant to novel coronavirus.

Sebi has also allowed the existing unlisted NCDs to be grandfathered till maturity. “It is hereby clarified that the grandfathering of the identified NCDs is applicable across the mutual fund industry. Accordingly, mutual funds can transact in such identified NCDs and the criteria as specified in para B (1) of SEBI Circular dated October 1, 2019, is not applicable,” said Sebi in its circular.

The October circular stated that the mutual fund scheme shall not invest in unlisted debt instruments, including commercial papers (CPs), other than government securities, other money market instruments and derivative products such as interest rate swaps (IRS), interest rate futures (IRF), etc, which are used by mutual funds for hedging.