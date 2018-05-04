SEBI extends equity deriatives timing to 11:55 pm

The new timings will be effective from 1 October 2018 onwards. (Image: Reuters)

Indian capital market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on Friday revised the trading duration in the equity derivatives segment extending the same from 9:15 am in the morning up until 11:55 pm. The said change in the timings will be effective from 1 October 2018 onwards.

With a view to enable integration of trading of various segments of securities market at the level of exchanges, it has been decided to permit stock exchanges to set their trading hours in the equity derivatives segment between 9:00 am and 11:55 pm, similar to the trading hours for commodity derivatives segment which are presently fixed between 10:00 am and 11:55 pm, provided that the stock exchange and its clearing corporation(s) have in place risk management system and infrastructure commensurate to the trading hours,” SEBI said in a statement.

“In case, stock exchanges are desirous of extending the trade timings beyond the extant trading hours, prior approval from SEBI shall be sought along with a detailed proposal including the framework for risk management, settlement process, monitoring of positions, availability of manpower, system capability, surveillance systems, etc,” SEBI said further.