SEBI extends deadline for filing April-June corporate financial results to September 15

In a major relief to companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today extended the deadline for submission of financial results for the quarter, half-year, and financial year ended 30 June 2020 to September 15. The SEBI circular said that it has received representations requesting an extension of time for submission of financial results for the quarter or half year-ended 30 June 2020, due to the shortened time gap between the extended deadline for submission of financial results for the period-ended 31 March 2020 and the quarter or half year-ended June 30, 2020.

Under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘LODR Regulations’), a listed entity is required to submit its quarterly, half-yearly, or annual financial results within 45 days or 60 days, as applicable, from the end of each quarter, half year, or financial year. Accordingly, listed entities were required to submit the financial results for the quarter, half-year-ended 30 June 2020 on or before 14 August 2020.

Earlier, the regulatory body had also extended the timeline for submission of financial results by listed entities for the quarter, half-year, or financial year-ended 31 March 2020 to 31 July 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.