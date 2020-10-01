  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi extends deadline for bond submission by trading, clearing members till Oct 31

By: |
October 1, 2020 9:52 PM

The exchanges and CCs were supposed to obtain an undertaking-cum-indemnity bond from the trading members within 90 days from the date of Sebi's circular issued on July 1.

Through a circular, the regulator has also provided flexibility to the exchanges and clearing corporations for modifying the undertaking-cum-indemnity bond and draft undertaking wherever required.

 

Amid the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended till October 31 the deadline for submission of undertaking-cum-indemnity bond by trading and clearing members for their bank accounts. Through a circular, the regulator has also provided flexibility to the exchanges and clearing corporations for modifying the undertaking-cum-indemnity bond and draft undertaking wherever required.

Related News

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Sebi, trading and clearing members are required to provide a list of all their bank accounts to the stock exchanges and clearing corporations (CC). The exchanges and CCs were supposed to obtain an undertaking-cum-indemnity bond from the trading members within 90 days from the date of Sebi’s circular issued on July 1.

However, in view of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic and representation received from the stock exchanges, Sebi decided to extend the timeline for such submissions.

In July, Sebi came out with an SOP that enumerates actions that need to be taken when a stock exchange or a clearing corporation is of the view that a trading or a clearing member is likely to default in repayment of funds or securities to its clients.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi extends deadline for bond submission by trading clearing members till Oct 31
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Likhitha Infrastructure IPO extended; price band cut
2Sebi comes out with framework to monitor foreign holding in depository receipts
3Sebi fines NSE Rs 6-cr for acquiring stakes in CAMS, PXIL, 4 others without approval