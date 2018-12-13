Sebi eases norms for clubbing of investment limits by FPIs

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 7:08 PM

Capital markets regulator Sebi Thursday relaxed its norms for clubbing of investment limits by well regulated foreign investors.

sebi, mutual fundsThe regulator said that clubbing of investment limit should not be done on the basis of same set of beneficial owners as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Capital markets regulator Sebi Thursday relaxed its norms for clubbing of investment limits by well regulated foreign investors. The move comes a day after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard. Currently, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are treated as part of the same investor group and the investment limits of all such entities are clubbed for deriving the investment limit as applicable to a single FPI, in case of the same set of ultimate beneficial owners investing through multiple entities.

Under the new norm, multiple entities having common ownership, directly or indirectly, of more than 50 per cent will be treated as part of the same investor group and their investment limits would be clubbed, the regulator said in a circular. Besides, the clubbing of investment limit would not be applicable in case of entities having common control, if the FPIs are appropriately regulated public retail funds. Public retail funds typically include insurance companies, pension funds and mutual funds or unit trusts that are open for retail subscriptions.

The regulator said that clubbing of investment limit should not be done on the basis of same set of beneficial owners as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The move was based on the suggestions of a Sebi working group headed by HR Khan, former deputy governor at RBI. In case, two or more FPIs, including foreign governments, their related entities are having direct or indirect common ownership of over 50 per cent, the Sebi said all such FPIs will be treated as forming part of an investor group. Also, the investment limits of all such entities will be clubbed at the investment limit as applicable to a single FPI.

READ | Fraud trade: Sebi imposes Rs 54 lakh fine on 8 individuals

In cases where Indian government enters into agreements or treaties with other sovereign governments and where such agreements or treaties specifically recognise certain entities to be distinct and separate, the Sebi would during the validity of such treaties, recognise them as such. According to the Sebi, investment by foreign government agencies will be clubbed with the investment by the foreign government and its related entities for the purpose of calculation of 10 per cent limit for FPI investments in a single company, if they form part of an investor group.

However, the investment by foreign government, its related entities from provinces of countries with federal structure will not be clubbed. In respect of any breach of the investment limit, FPI in breach will have to divest its holding within 5 trading days from the date of settlement of the trades to bring its shareholding below 10 per cent of the company’s total stake or the said investments will be treated as foreign direct investment from the date of breach.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi eases norms for clubbing of investment limits by FPIs
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition