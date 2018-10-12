​​​
  3. Sebi eases cost, compliance burden on issuer of debt securities; does away with security deposits

Sebi eases cost, compliance burden on issuer of debt securities; does away with security deposits

To ease the cost and compliance burden on the issuer of securities, markets regulator Sebi has done away with the requirement of 1 per cent security deposits with exchanges for public issuance of debt securities.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 9:34 PM
Sebi, debt securities, stock exchanges,  preference shares, debt securities, security deposits The decision comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard in its meeting last month.

To ease the cost and compliance burden on the issuer of securities, markets regulator Sebi has done away with the requirement of 1 per cent security deposits with exchanges for public issuance of debt securities. The decision comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard in its meeting last month. Currently, 1 per cent of the amount offered for subscription to the public is required to be deposited with the stock exchanges so that complaints relating to refund of application money, allotment of securities and dispatch of certificates among others can be resolved speedily.

In three separate notifications dated October 9, Sebi has done away with the requirement of 1 per cent security deposit in the cases of public issues of debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares and securitised debt instruments. The move is expected to ease the cost and compliance burden on the issuers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top