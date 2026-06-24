The Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) relaxed the certification requirements for Persons Associated with Investment Advice (PAIA), primarily the staff of investment advisers engaged in sales, relationship management and other non-core services. Such PAIA will now have to pass the comparatively simpler NISM Series –XXV-B: Persons Associated with Investment Advice (Sales and Other Non-Core Services) certification examination instead of the NISM Series-X exams aimed at investment advisers.

ALSO READ Explainer: How SEBI has made inheritance of shares less of a legal hassle The relaxation was made following the feedback from market participants and as a step towards ease of doing business.The regulator clarified that the PAIA apart from those engaged in sales and other non-core services will have to pass the NISM Series-X exams. PAIA who already have passed the NISM Series-X exams will not be required to take the NISM Series – XXV:B exam right away and pass it after the expiry of their existing certifications. These regulations will come into effect immediately.