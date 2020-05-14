Sebi discusses fundraising, disclosure issues with corps

The markets regulator earlier had a conference call with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Sebi on Wednesday said it was reaching out to market participants to discuss issues relating to raising capital, corporate debt market, and disclosures, among others. It said in a statement that chairman Ajay Tyagi along with senior Sebi officials attended a conference call with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). Sangita Reddy and Sunil Sanghai were among the representatives of Ficci.

“Several issues concerning the industry in the light of the lockdown due to Covid-19 were discussed in the meeting including issues relating to raising of capital, corporate debt market, disclosures, etc.,” said Sebi in its statement.

The markets regulator earlier had a conference call with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The market regulator has been holding discussions with various stakeholders amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This is being done to understand the various issues that the market stakeholders are concerned with in wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. The conference call with Ficci and CII was a part of a series of meetings by the chairman of Sebi.

In its statement, Sebi said the markets regulator had been responding to market developments through appropriate measures in consultation with various stakeholders. The chairman added that Sebi was also in regular touch with the government, Reserve Bank of India and other regulators on various issues.