Sebi confirms interim directions passed against Nu Tek

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 6:17 AM

Markets regulator Sebi Friday confirmed the interim directions passed earlier against Nu Tek India Ltd (NTIL) that features amongst the 331 suspected shell firms, for misrepresenting books of accounts.

Sebi confirms interim directions passed against Nu Tek

Markets regulator Sebi Friday confirmed the interim directions passed earlier against Nu Tek India Ltd (NTIL) that features amongst the 331 suspected shell firms, for misrepresenting books of accounts. The regulator said, it “hereby confirms the directions issued vide interim order dated October 9, 2017” and added that before passing final order in the matter, Nu Tek will be given an opportunity to file a reply and appear for hearing on the findings of forensic auditor.

In an interim order, Sebi had ordered forensic audit of the firm after it prima facie found misrepresentation of books of accounts. Besides, the order said the promoters and directors in NTIL would be permitted only to buy the securities of NTIL.The shares held by the promoters and directors in NTIL shall not be allowed to be transferred for sale by depositories.

The other actions envisaged by Sebi and the consequential action taken by stock exchanges shall continue to have effect against NTIL. The regulator in a fresh order said that forensic auditor as directed in the interim order has submitted the report to Sebi and the “consequential action” in that regards will be taken in accordance with law.

NTIL was in the list of 331 suspected shell companies provided by the corporate affairs ministry to Sebi, following which action was initiated against them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi confirms interim directions passed against Nu Tek
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition