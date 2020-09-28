  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi comes out with guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC

By: |
September 28, 2020 6:51 PM

Earlier in January, Sebi had put in place guidelines for entities for operating as investment advisers in IFSC, under which such advisers need to have a net worth of at least USD 1.5 million.

Sebi said persons seeking registration under the investment adviser norms would provide the services only to those persons mentioned in the IFSC guidelines. 

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a new framework for investment advisers operating in international financial services centre (IFSC). Under the framework, any entity, being a company or a limited liability partnership (LLP) or any other similar structure recognised under the laws of its parent jurisdiction, desirous of operating in IFSC as an investment adviser (IA), may form a company or LLP to provide investment advisory services, Sebi said in a circular. It further said the formation of a separate company or LLP will not be applicable in case the applicant is already a company or LLP in IFSC.

According to Sebi, an IA or parent entity will fulfil the networth requirement, separately and independently, for each activity undertaken by it. An IA will ensure to conduct annual audit in respect of compliance with investment adviser regulations and these guidelines from a chartered accountant from a company secretary.

Related News

Sebi said persons seeking registration under the investment adviser norms would provide the services only to those persons mentioned in the IFSC guidelines. “Further, IAs shall ensure to comply with the applicable guidelines issued by the relevant overseas regulator/ authority, while dealing with persons resident outside India and non-resident Indians seeking investment advisory services from them,” Sebi noted.

Earlier in January, Sebi had put in place guidelines for entities for operating as investment advisers in IFSC, under which such advisers need to have a net worth of at least USD 1.5 million. Now, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended its operating guidelines in this regard. The country’s only IFSC is in GIFT-City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi comes out with guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chemcon grey market premium hit by share market volatility; what to expect from CAMS, Chemcon listing
2Strong global cues lead Indian share market, Sensex, Nifty end up for 2nd day; check what pushed D-St higher
3Global shares up ahead of China holiday, Trump-Biden debate