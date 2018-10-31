SEBI cautions investors against dealing with foreign websites, trading portals; key things to know

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 11:04 AM

SEBI cautioned investors against dealing with foreign websites and online trading portals that are offering a variety of financial products including various types of derivatives, which are traded on overseas platform.

SEBI  cautioned investors against dealing with unregulated foreign trading portals offerring complex financial products without complying with even the basic KYC procedures.

In a bid to safeguard gullible investors against risky investment products, capital markets regulator SEBI cautioned against dealing with foreign websites and online trading portals that are offering a variety of financial products including various types of derivatives, which are traded on overseas platform. The watchdog noted that many of these firms attract and clients solicit their business through various means of communications such as electronic messages, blogs, advertisements, websites and emails, offering free online registration without complying with even the basic Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

 These services often offer high level of leverage, low brokerage and other incentives for trading on overseas platform/exchange, SEBI said. These firms and websites any not under the supervision of any Indian regulatory body, SEBI said. Notably, the regulatory authority said, “..the inherent complexity of the products offered by such firms, web-portals, platforms may not suit the risk profile of the investors and their excessive leverage can result in significant losses to investors.”

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty choppy as metal, auto stocks drag; rupee below 74/$; Vedanta down 2%

Hence, it cautioned investors to “avoid participating in such unregulated web portals or entities offering transactions in securities (including derivatives) which are executed or undertaken on the terminal of foreign exchanges or platforms”.

SEBI also said that investors that have dealings with such web portals will not have recourse to dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism like investors who trade in recognised exchanges in India. “In view of above, all investors are cautioned to avoid participating in such unregulated web portals / entities offering transactions in securities (including derivatives) which are executed or undertaken on the terminal of foreign exchanges/platforms,” said SEBI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. SEBI cautions investors against dealing with foreign websites, trading portals; key things to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition