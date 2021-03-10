  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi cancels Alliance Intermediaries and Network registration as stock broker

By: |
March 10, 2021 5:14 PM

Alliance Intermediaries and Network was registered with Sebi as a member of Inter-Connected Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Through such activities, the entity has violated the code of conduct specified in stock broker norms.Through such activities, the entity has violated the code of conduct specified in stock broker norms.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cancelled the registration of Alliance Intermediaries and Network for violating stock broker norm.

Sebi found that Alliance Intermediaries and Network was actively and wilfully carrying out the business of issuing fake and bogus contract notes against receipt of cash to show fictitious transactions as genuine ones and enable its clients to book fictitious speculative gains and short/long term gains/losses for tax purposes.

Related News

It, further, said that the activities of the broker were inherently fraudulent and were aimed at aiding and abetting tax frauds.

The entity, by indulging in the such activities as a broker, “failed to exercise due skill, care and diligence, failed to maintain high standard of integrity, promptitude and fairness in conduct of its business and indulged in fraudulent and deceptive schemes with a view to make personal gains,” according to a Sebi order on Wednesday.

Through such activities, the entity has violated the code of conduct specified in stock broker norms.

Consequently, Sebi has cancelled the certificate of registration of Alliance Intermediaries and Network as a stock broker.

Alliance Intermediaries and Network was registered with Sebi as a member of Inter-Connected Stock Exchange of India Limited.

In a separate order, the regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each on Alok Jain Tijaria, Vineet Jain Tijaria, Vikas Jain Tijaria and Praveen Jain Tijaria for concealing “material information” in the IPO prospectus of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.

These persons failed to disclose material information in the company’s prospectus regarding the board resolution to raise funds through inter-corporate deposits (ICDs), Sebi said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi cancels Alliance Intermediaries and Network registration as stock broker
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IEX inks share sale pacts to offload 31 pc equity in IGX
2Listing gains: 16 out of 21 IPOs so far in FY21 list at premium; will the bull run continue next year?
3Sensex, Nifty gain for third consecutive day, but need to breach these levels to avoid consolidation