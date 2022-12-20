SEBI board meet: Open market share buyback minimum utilisation raised to 75%; Keki Mistry proposals accepted

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday took steps toward phasing out share buybacks in the open market on the stock exchanges. The market regulator increased the minimum utilisation of the amount for buyback via the stock exchange to 75% Vs 50%. It will also create a separate window on stock exchanges for share buyback. Buyback through the stock exchange route is to be phased out in a gradual manner.

The Keki Mistry-headed committee earlier proposed changes like increasing the size of any buy-backs from 25% to 40% of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company through a tender offer route. The committee also proposed reducing the cooling-off between buybacks. In a consultation paper, the committee had asked for wider powers for SEBI to levy penalties and take other disciplinary actions such as suspension of directors, members of statutory committees and key managerial personnel associated with MIIs for contravention of regulations.