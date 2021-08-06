  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi board clears new norms for share-based employee benefits, other proposals

By: |
August 06, 2021 6:15 PM

Besides, the regulator will reduce the minimum lock-in period for promoters post an Initial Public Offer (IPO) and also facilitate ease of doing business with respect to market infrastructure institutions.

SebiAmong others, it has been decided to amend takeover regulations by doing away with certain disclosure obligations for acquirers and promoters.

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday cleared a slew of proposals, including new regulations for share-based employee benefits and sweat equity, as well as decided to amend norms for alternative investment funds.

Besides, the regulator will reduce the minimum lock-in period for promoters post an Initial Public Offer (IPO) and also facilitate ease of doing business with respect to market infrastructure institutions.

Related News

Among others, it has been decided to amend takeover regulations by doing away with certain disclosure obligations for acquirers and promoters.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of Sebi’s board here on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi board clears new norms for share-based employee benefits other proposals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty snap gaining streak, end in red; here’s what experts make of today’s trade
2Windlas Biotech IPO subscribed 13 times so far on final day of bidding; check grey market premium
3Bank Nifty index rejig: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank to see fund inflows; SBI, ICICI Bank to record outflows