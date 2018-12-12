Sebi board clears easier startups listing rules; allows MFs to segregate distressed assets

In a series of reforms, capital market regulator Sebi's board on Wednesday cleared easing of norms to kick-start startup listings and allowed mutual funds to segregate distressed assets to safeguard investment returns.
At a meeting held here, the Sebi board also approved a proposal to expand the offer-for-sale mechanism for reduction of stake in listed companies and relaxed clubbing of investment limit norms for well-regulated foreign investors.
The expansion of offer-for sale scheme will include all companies with Rs 1,000-crore and above market-capitalisation.
