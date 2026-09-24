SEBI on Thursday approved an overhaul of portfolio management rules, a new mutual-fund investment route with a Rs 25 lakh minimum ticket and measures to widen foreign participation in Indian markets. The decisions were taken at the market regulator’s 215th board meeting in Mumbai on September 24.

Wider market access

To deepen commodity-market liquidity, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will be allowed to trade in non-agricultural index derivatives, irrespective of whether the underlying contracts are cash-settled and non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives, according to SEBI.

Participation in contracts involving physical settlement will require FPIs to exit before delivery obligations arise. Positions must be closed before the tender period, three days before expiry. FPIs cannot increase positions from T-3.

Before trading, FPIs must enter into agreements with trading members or trading-cum-clearing members specifying how positions will be handled. These must provide for squaring off positions or transferring residual open positions to the member before the tender period, at the exchange-declared closing or daily settlement price on the transfer date. Such transfers will be treated as trades and attract applicable statutory levies.

More investment options

The proposed Portfolio Managers Regulations, 2026, will replace the 2020 framework. Portfolio managers will be allowed to invest in IPOs and primary debt issuances, while discretionary portfolios can allocate up to 10% of client assets to investment-grade, non-convertible, unlisted debt with client consent. Investment in foreign securities will also be enabled, subject to applicable foreign-exchange rules.

SEBI approved the Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund units (PRIM), covering direct plans, including ETFs, index funds and specialised investment funds. The minimum investment will be Rs 25 lakh, with fixed management fees capped at 1% of client assets. Performance-based fees will also be permitted.