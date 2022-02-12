Sebi asks Dish TV to disclose December AGM results

According to an advisory by the market regulator, dated February 9, there has already been a 37-day delay in disclosing the results of the AGM.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked Dish TV to “immediately” disclose the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on December 30.

According to an advisory by the market regulator, dated February 9, there has already been a 37-day delay in disclosing the results of the AGM.

Sebi has viewed non-disclosure of the results “seriously” and said continuing it would result in initiation of “appropriate enforcement action”.

In spite of there being no prohibitory or restraint order from the court, the company has failed to disclose the voting results of the AGM held on December 30, 2021, Sebi said in the advisory letter to Dish TV.

“As this action by the company ultimately affects the shareholders and the investors due to lack of information in the public domain, the company is once again called upon to disclose the voting results of the AGM held on December 30, 2021…,” the letter, a copy which was sent to the BSE by Dish TV India, said.