SEBI asks custodians, DDPs to publish investor charters, disclose monthly data on complaints

Written By PTI
The data needs to be disclosed in the format prescribed by Sebi. (File)
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday directed custodians and designated depository participants to publish investor charters on their websites and make disclosures about complaints received by them.

They are required to disclose on their respective websites the monthly data on complaints received and their redressal latest by 7th of succeeding month, Sebi said in a circular.

The data needs to be disclosed in the format prescribed by Sebi.

“The provisions of this circular shall come into effect from January 01, 2022,” Sebi said.

To facilitate awareness among investors about the details of activities carried and services provided by custodians and designated depository participants (DDP), Sebi developed investor charters, which deal with services provided to investors with timelines and general guidance for investors.

Sebi asked custodians and DDPs to bring the charter “to the notice of their clients and ensure that the Investor Charter is prominently displayed on their respective website for ease of accessibility of investors”.

