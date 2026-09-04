Markets regulator SEBI on Friday cleared the National Stock Exchange of India’s initial public offering. As part of the process, NSE is expected to file an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) next week. The approval paves the way for the country’s largest bourse to make its long-awaited stock market debut after nearly a decade of regulatory delays.

According to the Processing Status of Draft Offer Documents released on Friday, NSE obtained SEBI’s final observations on September 4. (More details to follow.)