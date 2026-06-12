Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) provided observations on the draft documents of four companies, giving approval for an initial public offer. These include Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand Premier Builder Limited, Mumbai-based steel processing centre Bombay Coated and Special Steels Limited, Tamil Nadu-based power transmissions and industrial drive solutions providers Bonfiglioli Transmissions Limited and Maharashtra-based integrated ethanol production and sugar manufacturing company Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Limited.

Breakdown of Casagrand

Casagrand Premier Builder Limited issue will have fresh issuance as well as offer for sale, with a total issue size of Rs 1,220 crore. The issue will have Rs 1,200 crore fresh issuance while Rs 20 crore will be an offer for sale. Promoters Arun MN and Casagrand Luxor Private Limited will offer shares worth Rs 10 crore each during the offer for sale. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and DAM Capital Advisors will be the book running lead managers for the issue.

Bombay Coated and Special Steel Limited issue will have fresh issuance of shares of Rs 191 crore. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors will be the book running lead manager of the issue.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions issue will be an offer for sale offering 46.998 million shares sold by its promoter Bonfiglioli S p A. Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities and Jefferies India will be the book running lead managers of the issue.

Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Limited issues will have fresh issuance as well as offer for sale. The company has not disclosed its issue size or number of shares to be offered during the issue.

All four companies will be required to launch their public offer within the next one year.