  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sebi amends guidelines on preferential allotment by listed InvITs

By: |
November 18, 2020 3:02 PM

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had first notified REITs and InvIT Regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts which are popular in some advanced markets.

However, till date, only a few InvITs and REITs have listed their units in India despite various relaxations given by the markets regulator.

Markets regulator Sebi has tweaked its framework pertaining to allotment of units by emerging investment vehicle InvIT on a preferential basis.

The preferential issue of units would not be made to any person who has sold or transferred any units of the issuer during the six months preceding the relevant date, the regulator said in a circular.

Related News

Explaining further, Sebi said, “where any person belonging to sponsor (s) has sold/ transferred their units of the issuer during the six months preceding the relevant date, the sponsor(s) shall be ineligible for allotment of units on preferential basis”.

In November 2019, the regulator had come out with guidelines for preferential issue as well as institutional placement of units by a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) and infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had first notified REITs and InvIT Regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts which are popular in some advanced markets.

However, till date, only a few InvITs and REITs have listed their units in India despite various relaxations given by the markets regulator.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sebi amends guidelines on preferential allotment by listed InvITs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Franklin Templeton’s six wound up debt schemes recovery Rs 9,700 cr out of Rs 26,000 crore lost
2Gland Pharma’s grey market premium bounces back strongly ahead of stock market debut
3TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech shares may stand to gain as US, European banks increase technology spending