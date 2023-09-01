Follow Us

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.66 Closed
-5-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.66₹2.80
₹2.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.26₹4.76
₹2.66
Open Price
₹2.66
Prev. Close
₹2.80
Volume
1,35,78,645

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.75
  • R22.85
  • R32.89
  • Pivot
    2.71
  • S12.61
  • S22.57
  • S32.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.563.05
  • 104.53.24
  • 204.393.4
  • 504.473.44
  • 1003.913.34
  • 2008.553.63

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-21.53-23.12-8.687.84-41.3823.58141.20
1.14-2.5812.7435.2634.04196.89153.83
3.8925.7335.047.878.55122.13139.59
0.60-11.29-4.177.84-40.3359.55135.17
-2.18-6.025.1534.52-9.94384.2913.97
-3.0329.2050.0054.4529.3245.50-5.06
11.148.41-0.3812.86-20.19364.84151.04
0.071.560.0730.1831.67229.8962.80
-1.18-16.00-30.00-38.69-63.6444.83-97.55
04.893.513.7429.32-18.34-41.80

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd.

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100GJ1982PLC105654 and registration number is 105654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other sea and coastal water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Raichand Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sameer Amit Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Cheryl Manish Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Bakul Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Ramkumar Sanjot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Apurvkumar Pankajbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹143.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is 9.75 and PB ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

