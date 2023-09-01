Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100GJ1982PLC105654 and registration number is 105654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other sea and coastal water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹143.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is 9.75 and PB ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is ₹2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.