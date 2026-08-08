Here's the live share price of Seacoast Shipping Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seacoast Shipping Services
|0
|4.55
|-31.34
|-63.35
|-76.59
|-35.49
|-32.45
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Seacoast Shipping Services has declined 76.59% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Seacoast Shipping Services has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.89
|0.91
|10
|0.97
|1.01
|20
|1.25
|1.28
|50
|2.11
|1.86
|100
|2.45
|2.37
|200
|3.17
|2.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Seacoast Shipping Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2025, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Seacoast Shipping Se - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
|Feb 13, 2025, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Seacoast Shipping Se - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jan 31, 2025, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Seacoast Shipping Se - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 31, 2025, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Seacoast Shipping Se - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 02, 2024, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Seacoast Shipping Se - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100GJ1982PLC105654 and registration number is 105654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 374.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹0.92 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Seacoast Shipping Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹49.56 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seacoast Shipping Services are ₹0.92 and ₹0.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seacoast Shipping Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹4.05 and 52-week low of Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹0.80 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Seacoast Shipping Services has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, -31.34% over 3 months, -76.59% over 1 year, -35.49% across 3 years, and -32.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services are 0.00 and 0.53 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global