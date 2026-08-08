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Seacoast Shipping Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Seacoast Shipping Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.92 Closed
4.55₹ 0.04
As on Dec 29, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Seacoast Shipping Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.92₹0.92
₹0.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.80₹4.05
₹0.92
Open Price
₹0.92
Prev. Close
₹0.88
Volume
17,92,893

Source: Dion Global

Seacoast Shipping Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seacoast Shipping Services		04.55-31.34-63.35-76.59-35.49-32.45
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Seacoast Shipping Services has declined 76.59% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Seacoast Shipping Services has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Seacoast Shipping Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Seacoast Shipping Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.890.91
100.971.01
201.251.28
502.111.86
1002.452.37
2003.172.97

Source: Dion Global

Seacoast Shipping Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Seacoast Shipping Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Seacoast Shipping Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2025, 08:47 PM IST ISTSeacoast Shipping Se - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
Feb 13, 2025, 08:41 PM IST ISTSeacoast Shipping Se - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jan 31, 2025, 11:36 PM IST ISTSeacoast Shipping Se - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 31, 2025, 11:32 PM IST ISTSeacoast Shipping Se - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 02, 2024, 11:55 PM IST ISTSeacoast Shipping Se - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Seacoast Shipping Services

Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100GJ1982PLC105654 and registration number is 105654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 374.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Raichand Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sameer Amit Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Cheryl Manish Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Bakul Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shivangi Gajjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viren Makwana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Seacoast Shipping Services Share Price

What is the share price of Seacoast Shipping Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹0.92 as on Dec 29, 2025.

What kind of stock is Seacoast Shipping Services?

The Seacoast Shipping Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seacoast Shipping Services?

The market cap of Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹49.56 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seacoast Shipping Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seacoast Shipping Services are ₹0.92 and ₹0.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seacoast Shipping Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seacoast Shipping Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹4.05 and 52-week low of Seacoast Shipping Services is ₹0.80 as on Dec 29, 2025.

How has the Seacoast Shipping Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seacoast Shipping Services has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, -31.34% over 3 months, -76.59% over 1 year, -35.49% across 3 years, and -32.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seacoast Shipping Services are 0.00 and 0.53 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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