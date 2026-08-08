Here's the live share price of Sea TV Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sea TV Network
|8.89
|-10.09
|-25.38
|-31.63
|-41.55
|2.01
|2.41
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sea TV Network has declined 41.55% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sea TV Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.7
|2.77
|10
|2.74
|2.78
|20
|2.86
|2.85
|50
|3.2
|3.11
|100
|3.55
|3.46
|200
|4.06
|4.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sea TV Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Sea TV Network - Resignation Of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel)
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Sea TV Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Sea TV Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 25Th July, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Sea TV Network - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results And Limited Review Report Pursuant To
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Sea TV Network - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sea TV Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132UP2004PLC028650 and registration number is 028650. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sea TV Network is ₹2.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sea TV Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sea TV Network is ₹3.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sea TV Network are ₹2.94 and ₹2.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sea TV Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sea TV Network is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Sea TV Network is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sea TV Network has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -10.09% for the past month, -25.38% over 3 months, -41.55% over 1 year, 2.01% across 3 years, and 2.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sea TV Network are -23.90 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global