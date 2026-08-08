What is the share price of Sea TV Network? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sea TV Network is ₹2.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Sea TV Network? The Sea TV Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sea TV Network? The market cap of Sea TV Network is ₹3.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sea TV Network? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sea TV Network are ₹2.94 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sea TV Network? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sea TV Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sea TV Network is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Sea TV Network is ₹2.57 as on .

How has the Sea TV Network performed historically in terms of returns? The Sea TV Network has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -10.09% for the past month, -25.38% over 3 months, -41.55% over 1 year, 2.01% across 3 years, and 2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sea TV Network? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sea TV Network are -23.90 and -0.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global