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Sea TV Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEA TV NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Sea TV Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.94 Closed
5.00₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sea TV Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹2.94
₹2.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.57₹5.74
₹2.94
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.80
Volume
989

Source: Dion Global

Sea TV Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sea TV Network		8.89-10.09-25.38-31.63-41.552.012.41
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sea TV Network has declined 41.55% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sea TV Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Sea TV Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sea TV Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.72.77
102.742.78
202.862.85
503.23.11
1003.553.46
2004.064.09

Source: Dion Global

Sea TV Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sea TV Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sea TV Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 26, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTSea TV Network - Resignation Of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel)
Jul 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTSea TV Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 25, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTSea TV Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 25Th July, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
Jul 25, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSea TV Network - Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results And Limited Review Report Pursuant To
Jul 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTSea TV Network - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sea TV Network

Sea TV Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132UP2004PLC028650 and registration number is 028650. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Jain
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuprriya Goyel
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Sea TV Network Share Price

What is the share price of Sea TV Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sea TV Network is ₹2.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sea TV Network?

The Sea TV Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sea TV Network?

The market cap of Sea TV Network is ₹3.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sea TV Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sea TV Network are ₹2.94 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sea TV Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sea TV Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sea TV Network is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Sea TV Network is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sea TV Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sea TV Network has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -10.09% for the past month, -25.38% over 3 months, -41.55% over 1 year, 2.01% across 3 years, and 2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sea TV Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sea TV Network are -23.90 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sea TV Network News

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