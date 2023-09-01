Follow Us

SEA TV NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.80 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sea TV Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹2.80
₹2.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.08₹5.65
₹2.80
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.80
Volume
119

Sea TV Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.8
  • R22.8
  • R32.8
  • Pivot
    2.8
  • S12.8
  • S22.8
  • S32.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.622.8
  • 104.52.79
  • 204.292.76
  • 503.712.76
  • 1003.163.02
  • 2004.083.34

Sea TV Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.7217.15-18.13-31.20-2.78-20.00
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Sea TV Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Sea TV Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sea TV Network Ltd.

Sea TV Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132UP2004PLC028650 and registration number is 028650. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of the cable operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Jain
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sea TV Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sea TV Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Sea TV Network Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sea TV Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sea TV Network Ltd. is -3.53 and PB ratio of Sea TV Network Ltd. is -0.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sea TV Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sea TV Network Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sea TV Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sea TV Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sea TV Network Ltd. is ₹5.65 and 52-week low of Sea TV Network Ltd. is ₹2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

